Edelweiss-Kora deal gets CCI nod

The Competition Commission has approved the US-based Kora's proposed investment worth $75 million (about Rs 532 crore) in Edelweiss Group. As per the share subscription agreement, Kora is to invest in Edelweiss Securities Ltd (ESL) and Edelweiss Global Investment Advisory (EGIA) business subsidiaries.

The deal was announced in August.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it "approves Kora Master Fund LP investment of up to 10 pc ($75 million) in Edelweiss Securities Limited."

The acquirer is a foreign portfolio investor.

The target entities belong to the Edelweiss Group, with Edelweiss Financial Services Limited (EFSL) as the ultimate holding company, and are broadly engaged in Edelweiss Global Investment Advisory Business, CCI said in a release.

As per the notice given to CCI, the proposed transaction represents an attractive investment opportunity for the acquirer in the financial services sector in India.

"At the same time, the proposed transaction will help the target entities to further strengthen and build a large and diversified EGIA business. The target entities will use the capital provided by the acquirer, through its investment in the EGIA business, to give a thrust to its business and facilitate growth for the coming years," the notice said.