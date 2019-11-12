Edelweiss Group to raise $1 billion for realty platform

The Edelweiss Group on November 12 said it is looking to raise $1 billion from global institutional investors over the next one year for its financing platform in a bid to complete housing projects.

The fund has been announced in a partnership between Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors (EAAA) and South Korean financial services conglomerate Meritz Financial Group and it has an initial outlay of $425 million.

The platform will house funds that will buy out existing residential real estate loans and provide requisite completion financing to good quality, commercially viable projects, Edelweiss said in a release.

The funds within the platform will be managed by Edelweiss' Alternative Asset Management business.

"The first fund of this platform is targeted to be of $425 million. The platform is targeting to raise $1 billion, primarily from similar international institutional investors, over the next 12 months," it said.

Edelweiss said it has successfully turned around several projects across major metros, ensuring project completion.

One of the key objectives of the platform is to identify and invest in commercially viable, good quality projects and help them with financing and project management skills necessary for successful completion and delivery of homes, it said further.

Edelweiss group Chairman and CEO Rashesh Shah said, "We are confident that this platform will expedite the delivery of finished homes to the Indian market, by channelling patient capital to sound projects. A thriving real estate sector is important for the economic well-being of India, especially for the jobs it can directly generate, and for the many small businesses that thrive alongside it."

Meritz Securities Managing Director Alex Choi stated, "We are enthusiastic about our partnership with Edelweiss, because of their strong governance track record, proven expertise in real estate financing, backed by strong operating and project management capabilities.