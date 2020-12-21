MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Edelweiss Financial Services to raise up to Rs 200 crore

The base size of the issue is Rs 100 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 100 crore, the company said in a release.

PTI
December 21, 2020 / 06:33 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss Financial Services (EFSL) on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 200 crore through issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The base size of the issue is Rs 100 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 100 crore, the company said in a release.

The bonds are offering an effective yield (cumulative) of 9.95 percent per annum for 120 months tenure, 9.35 percent per annum for 36 months tenure and up to 9.80 percent per annum for 60 months tenure.

An additional incentive maximum of 0.20 percent per annum will be offered for all category of investors in the proposed issue, who are also the holders of bonds previously issued by the company, and/ or its group companies- ECL Finance, Edelweiss Housing Finance, Edelweiss Retail Finance and Edelweiss Finance and Investments and/ or are equity shareholders of Edelweiss Financial Services, the release said.

The company said 75 percent of the funds raised through the issue will be used for the purpose of repayment /prepayment of interest and principal of its existing borrowings and the balance is proposed to be utilized for general corporate purposes.

Close

Related stories

The issue will open on December 23, 2020, and close on January 15, 2021, with an option of early closure, it said.

Care Ratings has rated the offering CARE A+; with stable outlook and Brickwork Ratings India Private has rated it as BWR AA-/Stable (Assigned).

The lead manager to the issue is Equirius Capital Private. The bonds will be listed on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Edelweiss Financial Services
first published: Dec 21, 2020 06:33 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.