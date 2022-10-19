 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd raises Rs 415 crore via NCDs

Oct 19, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

The Tranche II issue has seen significant demand in the retail segment with a total collection of Rs 4,155.27 million, EFSL said in a statement.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EFSL) on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 415 crore by issuing secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund business growth.

The issue has seen interest from investors across series and tenures offering annual, monthly, and cumulative interest options with the effective annual yield ranging from 8.84 per cent to 10.09 per cent, it added.

