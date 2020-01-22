App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Edelweiss Finance plans to raise Rs 250 crore via bonds

"The funds raised will be primarily used for the purpose of onward lending and the repayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and for general corporate purposes," the NBFC arm of Edelweiss group said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Edelweiss Finance & Investments (EFIL) on Wednesday said it is looking to raise up to Rs 250 crore through bonds. The base size of the issue is Rs 125 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 125 crore.

"The funds raised will be primarily used for the purpose of onward lending and the repayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and for general corporate purposes," the NBFC arm of Edelweiss group said in a release.

The company is offering bonds maturing in 18, 36, 60 and 120 months with monthly, annual and cumulative interest payment option.

Close

Bonds will be offering an effective yield up to 10.25 per cent per annum. An additional interest of 0.20 per cent will be given to existing holders of bonds previously issued by the company or by Edelweiss Financial Services (EFSL) or ECL Finance, it said.

related news

The issue will open for subscription on January 23, 2020 and close on January 31.

Lead managers to the issue are IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and Edelweiss Financial Services (EFSL).

The NCDs will be listed on the BSE.

EFIL gives loans against securities, ESOP finance, margin trade financing and IPO financing.

It also provides loans to its customers against the pledge of certain specified securities held by customers. The product is offered to them who require liquidity against their investments in certain specific marketable securities.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #Bonds #Business #Companies #Edelweiss Finance & Investments #NBFC

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.