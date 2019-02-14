Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Edelweiss, Bank of Singapore sign MoU for strategic partnership

"This is the first time that an Indian wealth manager of Edelweiss' size and stature is partnering with an offshore private bank," Edelweiss Financial Services said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Edelweiss Group on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bank of Singapore to form a strategic partnership to provide clients of both entities the opportunity to access their respective product platforms.

"This is the first time that an Indian wealth manager of Edelweiss' size and stature is partnering with an offshore private bank," Edelweiss Financial Services said in a BSE filing.

Bank of Singapore had previously signed similar strategic partnerships with two financial institutions – one from Japan and another from Switzerland.

Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services were trading 2.94 percent lower at Rs 123.80 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 11:28 am

tags #Business #Companies #Edelweiss Group #MoU #Singapore

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.