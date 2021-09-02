ED takes ex-Kerala minister's statement in money laundering case against Kunhalikutty

FIle Photo

CPI(M)-backed MLA and former Kerala Minister K T Jaleel on Thursday said he has given a statement against senior Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Talking to reporters outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here, Jaleel said earlier he had raised the issue of financial irregularities committed by Kunhalikutty in the name of financial activities of the Muslim League mouthpiece in the state.

Jaleel said the ED had taken note of the allegations he had levelled against Kunhalikutty both inside and outside the State Assembly and had issued a notice to him for taking his statement. Kunhalikutty is the leader of IUML in the Assembly. Jaleel, who gave his statement to the central agency today, said he has provided them with some documents to prove his allegations.

ALSO READ: Money laundering case: Ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC against ED summons

He said the agency has also sought a few more documents in connection with the case. "I will get those documents and hand them over to the ED officials," Jaleel said.

The MLA also claimed the ED has issued summons to Kunhalikutty and his son for questioning in the matter.There was no immediate reaction from Kunhalikutty or Muslim League on Jaleel's allegations.

Jaleel, an arch rival of Kunhalikutty, has been levelling allegations of money laundering against the League leader for quite some time. Jaleel accused Kunhalikutty of using institutions controlled by the Muslim League for money laundering.