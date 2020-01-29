App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ED summons Edelweiss CEO Himanshu Kaji in 'pulses price rigging' case: Report

The ED has summoned Himanshu Kaji, chief operating officer (COO) and executive director at Edelweiss, in relation to the investigation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating three companies - Edelweiss Group, Glencore Group and the ETG Group - over their role in alleged manipulation of prices of pulses in 2015, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The ED has summoned Himanshu Kaji, the chief operating officer (COO) and executive director at Edelweiss, in relation to the investigation, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The case is based on a report by the Income Tax (I-T) Department, which found manipulation of chana contracts in the commodities market.

Edelweiss declined to comment when approached by The Economic Times.

Edelweiss discontinued its international commodities operations in 2016.

ED also summoned Edelweiss CEO Rashesh Shah recently over alleged violation of foreign exchange transaction rules.

(This copy will be updated with further developments.)

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 08:56 am

