ED records 757 bank fraud cases in last 10 years: Finance Ministry

The recovery action is initiated through various mechanisms available with banks.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has recorded 757 cases involving bank fraud in public and private sector banks under the provisions of PMLA in the last 10 years and 36 cases in the current year, said Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

In a written reply to the parliament, Chaudhary said that as on July 25, 2023, assets amounting to Rs 15,805.91 crore have been confiscated and Rs 15,113.02 crore have been restituted to the PSBs.

"In respect of loan frauds, the recovery action is initiated through various recovery mechanisms available with banks, such as filing of a suit in civil courts or in Debts Recovery Tribunals, action under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, filing of cases in the National Company Law Tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, through negotiated settlement/compromise, etc," said MOS finance in his reply.

The minister further added that it has been noticed that in 10 cases, 14 persons have fled the country, and of these, six persons have been declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders and seven persons have been declared as Proclaimed Offenders.