ED raids Gupta Builders & Promoters for alleged money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of Gupta Builders & Promoters in connection to money laundering, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The Chandigarh-based builders are accused of allegedly duping investors of Rs 325 crore and diverting funds. ED has so far recovered cash and documents related to movable and immovable assets, it added.

As per PTI, the ED had seized an Audi car and Rs 85 lakh in cash and documents during the raids on June 3.

Searches were carried out against the company, its directors Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, their associates Bajwa Developers, Kumar Builders, Vinmehta Films and residences of their directors Jarnail Singh Bajwa, Navraj Mittal, Vishal Garg and others at 19 locations in Chandigarh, Ambala, Panchkula, Mohali and Delhi, as per the ED statement.

What is the case?

Punjab Police had filed an FIR against the builders for allegedly “duping and cheating” home buyers and investors by neither delivering flats, plots, commercial units nor returning their monies to the tune of Rs 325 crore in connivance with various other persons.

The probe found that the "funds received from homebuyers for development of residential and commercial projects were siphoned off by directors of the company in connivance with their associates and others and have been invested in purchase of various personal assets."

"Incriminating documents pertaining to movable and immovable properties, unaccounted cash of Rs 85 lakh and a Audi Q7 car have been seized (during the raids)," the ED said.

(With inputs from PTI)