    ED opposes Satyendar Jain's bail before court in money laundering case

    The court, meanwhile, granted bail to two co accused - Ajit Prasad Jain and Sunil Kumar Jain - in the case.

    PTI
    August 20, 2022 / 08:37 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday opposed the bail application of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in relation to a money laundering case before a court here. The court, meanwhile, granted bail to two co accused - Ajit Prasad Jain and Sunil Kumar Jain - in the case.

    Special judge Geetanjli Goel took on record the reply filed by the ED to Jain's bail application and posted the matter for hearing on August 23, when the court is likely to pronounce the order on his wife Poonam Jain's bail plea. In its reply, the ED opposed Satyendar Jain's application, saying the probe was at a crucial stage and the accused being an influential person could hamper the investigation if released on bail.

    The agency also claimed that he could influence the witnesses who are yet to be examined in the case. The judge also ordered continuation of the interim bail granted earlier to Poonam Jain till the next date of hearing. She has not been arrested in the case. The judge also ordered continuation of the interim bail granted earlier to Poonam Jain till the next date of hearing.

    The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the CBI on August 24, 2017 under the sections of Prevention of Corruption Act against Satyendar Jain and others. The CBI alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a minister in the government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 08:37 pm
