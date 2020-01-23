App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 10:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ED issues fresh summons to AirAsia top brass, including CEO Tony Fernandes: Report

The summons have been issued again after they failed to turn up before the agency on January 20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to AirAsia top bosses Tony Fernandes and R Venkataraman, according to an ET Now report. Tony Fernandes has been asked by the agency to appear on February 5 while R Venkataraman has been asked to join the probe on February 10.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The fresh summons was issued after they failed to turn up before the agency on January 20.

Read | ED summons Air Asia CEO Tony Fernandes, top management on Jan 20

According to the report, Air Asia Group President Bo Lingam has also been asked to join the probe, the report added.

This comes after the agency had summoned the entire top management of AirAsia in connection with an alleged money-laundering probe. The ED had asked them, including Air Asia CEO, to join the ongoing probe in the case on January 20.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 10:27 pm

tags #Air Asia #Business #Enforcement Directorate #India

