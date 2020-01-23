ED issues fresh summons to AirAsia top brass, including CEO Tony Fernandes: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to AirAsia top bosses Tony Fernandes and R Venkataraman, according to an ET Now report. Tony Fernandes has been asked by the agency to appear on February 5 while R Venkataraman has been asked to join the probe on February 10.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The fresh summons was issued after they failed to turn up before the agency on January 20.

Read | ED summons Air Asia CEO Tony Fernandes, top management on Jan 20

According to the report, Air Asia Group President Bo Lingam has also been asked to join the probe, the report added.