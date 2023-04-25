ED freezes Rs 91 crore in a crypto money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen around Rs 91.6 crore of various companies allegedly linked to a cryptocurrency money laundering case, a report said on April 25.

The entities, against whom the agency acted, were involved in "HPZ Token fraud", the Times of India said. The funds frozen by the agency, which investigates money laundering and other economic offences, was parked with banks and payment gateways.

The names and other details of the companies the banks and payment getaways were not disclosed in the report. ED sources, however, told the newspaper that the banks and payment firms were not accused in the case.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the development.

Moneycontrol News