    ED conducts searches at over 40 locations of Chinese mobile companies

    Chinese mobile manufacturers have been under the radar of the IT department, as well as the Home Affairs and Corporate Affairs ministries.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 05, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted searches at more than 40 locations of Chinese mobile companies, according to CNBC-TV18. The ED conducted searches with respect to violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    Shares of Dixon Tech slipped by two per cent following reports of ED conducting searches at more than 40 locations of Chinese mobile companies.

    Meanwhile, the ED on April 30 said it had seized Rs 5,551.27 crore from Xiaomi India, the local arm of the Chinese gadget giant, in connection with "illegal outward remittances made by the company".

    The seizure was made from the company's bank accounts under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the federal probing agency said in a statement.

    The investigation into the alleged illegal remittances was initiated in February this year, the ED said, adding, "the company has remitted foreign currency equivalent to Rs 5551.27 crore to three foreign based entities which include one Xiaomi group entity in the guise of royalty."
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 10:55 am
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 10:55 am
