ED attaches over Rs 40 crore assets of Supertech group on money laundering charges

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

A provisional order was issued under provisions of PMLA to attach 25 immovable properties located in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and the 'Meerut Mall' in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town.

According to the FIRs, the company "defrauded" the general public.

Assets worth more than Rs 40 crore of real estate group Supertech and its directors have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday.

A provisional order was issued on Tuesday, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), to attach 25 immovable properties located in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and the 'Meerut Mall' in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town, the federal agency said in a statement.

The total value of these attached assets is worth Rs 40.39 crore, it said.

The money laundering case against the Supertech group stems from a clutch of FIRs registered by the police departments in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.