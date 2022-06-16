ED attaches ABC Cotspin assets worth Rs 17.7 crore in fraud against SBI, Bank of Baroda

Representative image

The Enforcement Directorate on June 16 attached the assets of M/S ABC Cotspin and related entities on the basis of a case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Assets worth Rs 17.7 crore were attached in connection with an alleged Rs 804 crore bank fraud case involving the State Bank of India and the Bank of Baroda.

FIRs have been registered against ABC Cotspin Director AS Jobanputra under the Indian Penal Code’s Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per the ED probe, the accused company was availing of bill discounting from banks against a Letter of Credit.

The probing agency further said that in 2014-15 the accused company did not make any genuine export and presented fake documents to the banks. ABC Cotspin would reportedly obtain fake export bills to produce them to the banks for discounts. Due to this, the banks suffered losses due to unpaid bills.

The ED has since traced various estates held by the accused firm and has attached total assets worth Rs 31.20 crore.

An earlier report filed by news agency ANI stated: “The initial probe has revealed that out of the 'Proceeds of Crime', the accused has siphoned off Rs 79.50 crore to China and Hongkong in the guise of advance foreign remittances for import of goods and foreign agency commission. Whereas against these advances, they have not imported even a single consignment of goods and their claim of agency commission is proved false in the absence of genuine exports.”

Jobanputra was reportedly sending foreign remittances to a company named TIS (UK) Impex International Co. Ltd. at its China address which was found to be non-existent. The immovable properties worth Rs 14.50 crore, including two offices one at Nariman Point in Mumbai and the other at Ahmedabad's CG Road have been attached under PMLA.