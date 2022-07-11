English
    ED attaches assets worth Rs 14 crore in Morris Coin cheating case

    The total attachment in the case stands at Rs 50.72 crore, the agency has said

    July 11, 2022 / 07:02 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets valued at Rs 14 crore in the Morris Coin Crypto Currency cheating case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

    The total attachment in the case stands at Rs 50.72 crore, the agency said on Twitter.

    The Morris Coin scam, which came to light in 2020, involved an initial coin offering of the fake cryptocurrency. The ED had conducted various raids in the case in Kerala.

    The Reserve Bank of India has warned that the so-called private cryptocurrencies have no value and are detrimental to the country’s financial stability. The Centre has started taxing transactions in cryptocurrencies.

    In the meanwhile, globally, crypto assets have fallen in value, with many players going bust, raising concerns over investor protection.

    The failure of a market player in the so-called crypto asset space may have spillover effects on important parts of traditional finance such as short-term funding markets, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on July 11.

    Even as jurisdictions consider potential changes to their frameworks, so-called stablecoins and other crypto-assets do not operate in a regulation-free space and must adhere to relevant existing requirements where regulations apply to address the risks these assets pose, the FSB added.
    Jul 11, 2022
