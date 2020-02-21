App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.15 cr of Bihar-based Naxalite

A provisional order for attachment of the properties, including a truck and multiple plots of land, has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
representational image
The ED said on Friday it had attached assets worth Rs 1.15 crore of a "notorious" Naxal leader of Bihar in connection with a money-laundering case against him. A provisional order for attachment of the properties, including a truck and multiple plots of land, has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Arvind Yadav and his family members.

"Yadav is a notorious Naxalite and an active member and leader of the banned Left-Wing Extremist and militant Maoist organisation, CPI (Maoist)," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

It added that 61 FIRs were lodged against Yadav by the Bihar police for alleged collection of levy and extortion in the state.

"Yadav has been declared an absconder in a chargesheet filed by the police. A probe found out that Yadav and his family members made huge cash deposits in bank accounts. The family members have no legitimate source of income. This ill-gotten money was utilised for acquiring movable and immovable properties," the agency said.

No income tax returns were filed by any family member of Yadav during the investment period, it added.

The probe in the case was continuing, the ED said.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 08:15 pm

