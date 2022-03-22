English
    ED attaches assets of firm owned by brother-in-law of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

    In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach 11 residential flats in Neelambari project, located in Thane near Mumbai, of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited.

    PTI
    March 22, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
    Representative image

    The ED on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 6.45 crore of a company owned by the brother-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in connection with a money laundering investigation.

    Shridhar Madhav Patankar, the brother of Thackeray’s wife Rashmi, "owns and controls" Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited, it said.

    The agency alleged funds that were allegedly siphoned off in a money laundering case being investigated against a company named Pushpak Bullion were "parked" in the real estate projects of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd.
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 07:00 pm
