Last Updated : Jun 10, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ED action to be in spotlight this week, chargesheet in Mehul Choksi case by Friday

The directorate, which has been in the thick of action, had last week quizzed Rajasthan Royals co-owner Raj Kundra for over 10 hours in a Rs 2000-crore bitcoin scam.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

With a chargesheet against Mehul Choksi in a case pertaining to PNB fraud likely to be filed by Friday, all eyes will be on Enforcement Directorate in the week. The directorate, which has been in the thick of action, had last week quizzed Rajasthan Royals co-owner Raj Kundra for over 10 hours in a Rs 2000-crore bitcoin scam.

Tony Fernandes misses CBI summons

AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes was on June 6 supposed to join the CBI investigation into the alleged violation of rules to obtain flying licence. He, however, claimed that he did not receive any summon from the CBI.

“We wish to state categorically that neither AirAsia Group nor Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, in his personal capacity, has received any such notice as of today,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

related news

The CBI had said the airline, its employees and third parties of violating FDI norms while obtaining flying licence, and of bribing government officials to bypass regulations for flying international routes.

Moneycontrol first reported that Fernandes had in 2015 authorised the then AirAsia India CEO Mrithyunjay Chandilya to hire Singapore based HNR Trading PTE to help the Indian carrier lobby with Indian authorities for policy amendments.

NCLT declares Jignesh Shah not fit to be director

A National Company Law Tribunal division bench declared Jignesh Shah, chairman emeritus and mentor of 63 Moons, and nine others not fit to be directors, or hold any other office connected with the management of 63 Moons and subsidiary National Spot Exchange Limited.

A source close to development told Moneycontrol, “The case will be come up for hearing on Tuesday.” On August 18, Supreme court will hear the matter on NSEL and 63 Moons merger case.
First Published on Jun 10, 2018 03:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Enforcement Directorate #Mehul Choksi #PNB fraud

