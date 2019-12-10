YSRCP raises in Rajya Sabha delay in GST revenue loss compensation

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday voiced concern over the delay by the Centre in paying Andhra Pradesh the guaranteed compensation for its Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue loss for August-September.

During a special mention in Rajya Sabha, YSRCP member Vijaysai Reddy said Andhra Pradesh has been suffering the GST revenue loss since August this year. Revenue officials have calculated the state's GST revenue loss at Rs 1,605 crore.

"It is mandatory for the Centre to release the GST loss to states once in two months. The Government of India has not paid the compensation for GST revenue loss to Andhra Pradesh for August and September, which was supposed to be paid in October," Reddy said.