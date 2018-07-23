App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Your child's school bus travel gets a leg up with accident insurance

The policy by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance will provide coverage for children during the travel time period to and from the school

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has launched an innovative group personal accident cover for schoolchildren which covers students during travel hours in a pre-registered school bus. The insurance provides cover against accidental OPD and accidental hospitalisation of the child.

School authorities opting for the cover will have to issue IoT-based GPS-enabled ID cards to students which will enable the insurer to track the schoolbus and children real-time. Cost of premium will depend on the coverage opted by the school.

Currently, Indian schools do not offer any insurance product for accidental death of students during school hours or for the commute through registered transport systems.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance through a technology service provider will be offering insurance solutions to schools and coordinate with them for the policy issuance and claims.  The insurance will act as an add-on if parents already have a personal accident policy.

Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said that the product helps parents and school authorities monitor their children the moment they step into a schoolbus.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 01:28 pm

tags #Economy #insurance

