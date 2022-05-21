Young Punjab farmers pivot to climate proof millet as heatwave intensifies

Some young farmers in Punjab are pivoting from water intensive rice to climate resistant millet which doesn't need to hydrate much as a heatwave scorches farmlands across the state causing a water and food crisis, an article published on the World Economic Forum website in collaboration with The Conversation pointed out.

But millet is not a universal solution as it yields six times less than rice, the article warned.

It suggested including millet in a package of crops more adaptable to climate change as the current level of rice cultivation can't be sustained with the groundwater running low. Importantly, the crop that produces high economic returns can be grown on land that is not (or no longer) suitable for growing rice, the research highlighted.

Millets have high starch and protein content and offer health benefits especially for people suffering with coronary disease and diabetes. Porridge, cookies, pancakes and breads made from millet are consumed in many parts of the world.

Millets have been grown long before cities of the Indus Valley civilisation came up, going by archaeological evidence. They helped feed population (and their cattle) during extended periods of aridity and variable rainfall that affected the subcontinent a little over 4,000 years ago, the article said.

Despite this history, millet cropping in India has declined in recent decades. For instance, bajra (pearl millet) was grown on 217,000 hectares in Punjab in the 1950s, before coming down to 500 hectares in 2020. But the crop may pick up again as young farmers in the state take to millet as a rice alternative.





