You can now take your insurance agent exams from anywhere, on tablets

Insurance Institute of India (III) - an insurance education society of professionals - and NSEIT, a subsidiary of NSE, have jointly launched 'Test in the box' (TBX).

This is the first ever tablet-based model for prospective insurance agents' pre-recruitment exams in India.

The model allows conducting exams anytime and anywhere across the country, including remote locations.

The exam would be conducted on behalf of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

NSEIT staff will carry tablets loaded with a secure OS and connected to a portable Wi-Fi router. This mobile setup makes it possible for the test to be conducted online from any location with a secure environment.

N Muralidaran, MD and CEO at NSEIT, said that the TBX-based solution can help the government and institutions to conduct mass recruitment in a secure and user-friendly manner, without infrastructure bottlenecks.

In India, sale of insurance policies is dominated by personalised selling. So it is necessary for insurance agents to be able to understand and assess the complexity of customers' needs.

There is a growing demand for professional insurance agents from tier-II towns and at the district level.

Nilesh Sathe, Member (Life), IRDAI, said that this new method will push unemployed youth to choose insurance sale as a career.

"We should have 200 centres across the country in the next one year. This examination module would facilitate the strength of the Agency Force to much-required 10 percent of the population," Sathe said.