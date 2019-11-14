You are liable for your actions, be compliant: India Inc tells employees

A Mumbai-based bank recently got all its mid-management employees into a one-day session on corporate governance. This was following a report of an employee selling unauthorised financial products to customers.

“While the particular incident is still being investigated, there was a need to ensure that there is no repeat of such incidents. Hence, we had to set up a structured programme to ensure that employees are aware of what could lead to regulatory action,” said a senior human resource official.

In the IT sector, HR sources said whistleblower-related sensitisation is being done through informative half-day training programmes.

These programmes have increased after allegations against Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh and Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy. In addition to writing to the company, the whistleblowers had said they have presented evidence to the US Securities and Exchange Commission in the form of recordings and emails.

Here, the emails and recordings, these whistleblowers claimed, show that Parekh and Roy window-dressed accounts, asked for visa costs to not be recognised and insisted that key information be concealed from the board and auditors. This matter is being investigated by Infosys.

Whistleblower complaints, unauthorised financial sales, and discrimination against fellow employees--these are just some of the training sessions which corporates are looking to have.

Prashant Singh, Business Head – Compliance and Payroll Outsourcing, TeamLease Services said that now companies are getting increasingly inquisitive about the compliance processes.

“This is now a cause of concern since companies know that they are exposed to several legal liabilities. Hence, the companies want to drive this message across employees through training modules,” added Singh.

Listed companies are taking special care to ensure that every employee is aware of their liabilities under the law. This includes making racially or sexually-coloured remarks against fellow employees, use of office premises for private purposes as well as ignoring complaints made by colleagues.

For this, specialised learning programmes are being used to deliver the message across. This is either held for a full day or over multiple days in a week. Internal trainers, as well as external experts, are called in to explain the nitty-gritty of the topic. For example, if it is related to whistleblowers there could be a corporate lawyer or even former accounting firm heads to address the employees.

HR experts said employees are taught using real-life case studies to drive down the message. Most of the cases are Indians to keep it relevant for the domestic employees.

Take a consumer retail firm. A senior sales manager had made multiple complaints against her senior and demanded action be taken but her plea was ignored. When she filed an official complaint last year, the lady not only named the perpetrator but also three other HR managers who did not pay heed to her complaint.

The company is now holding a series of sessions on prevention of sexual harassment at the workplace as well as the legal implications of not taking a complaint seriously.

Singh added that companies also want these training programmes to be gamified so that it can be made part of the learning and development programme in the workplace.

“We are working in the areas of LGBT, codification of labour laws as on matters like gender diversity,” he added.