 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Yellen shrugs off recession fears, citing US unemployment at 53-year low

Reuters
Feb 07, 2023 / 06:50 AM IST

Yellen said inflation remained too high, but it had been falling for the past six months and could decline significantly given measures adopted by the Biden administration

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends media briefing ahead of bilateral talks with South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana (not pictured), at the treasury offices in Pretoria, South Africa, on January 26. - Reuters

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she saw a path for avoiding a US recession, with inflation coming down significantly and the economy remaining strong, given the strength of the US labour market.

"You don't have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in more than 50 years," Yellen told ABC's Good Morning America program.

"What I see is a path in which inflation is declining significantly and the economy is remaining strong."

Yellen said inflation remained too high, but it had been falling for the past six months and could decline significantly given measures adopted by the Biden administration, including steps to reduce the cost of gasoline and prescription drugs.