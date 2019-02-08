App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

XLRI completes placements in 2 days; average salary at Rs 22.35 lakh

There were 19 companies that recruited for the first time from the campus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Xavier School of Management (XLRI) completed the final placements for the 2017-19 batch in just two days. The average salary increased to Rs 22.35 lakh per annum from Rs 20.1 lakh per annum last year.

A total of 104 recruiters with 362 domestic and international offers hired from the business school. The highest offer stood at Rs 50 lakh per annum, originating from the BFSI sector.

There were 19 first-time recruiters that visited the campus. Some of them include Allianz Global Investors, Bain & Company, Adani Group, Jubilant Foodworks, Rivigo, Experion, Belden, Xiaomi, Google, Udaan amongst others.

Uday Damodaran, Professor and Chairperson - placements (2 year PGDM programmes), XLRI- Xavier School of Management said this has been a good year for both summer as well as final recruitments.

The Boston Consulting Group made the highest number of offers among other regular recruiters such as Microsoft, Amazon, P&G, Aditya Birla Group, ITC, Avendus Capital, Hindustan Unilever and others.

The top segments based on roles offered were consulting, sales & marketing and BFSI. Consulting firms extended offers to 21 percent of the candidates. Sales and marketing, and BFSI constituted 27 percent and 22 percent, respectively of the roles offered to business management students.

Among FMCG firms, P&G, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Asian Paints, Philips and Samsung were some of the large companies that recruited.

Other major companies that hired include Citibank, HSBC, Paytm, Amazon, JP Morgan Chase and Aditya Birla Group and Mahindra among others.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 06:57 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HR

