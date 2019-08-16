App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 09:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

WTO to set up dispute settlement panel to review India's sugar subsidy

India has stated that the measures were consistent with its WTO obligations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The WTO's dispute settlement body has agreed to set up panel requested by Brazil, Australia and Guatemala to review India's support measures for the sugar sector. Brazil, Australia and Guatemala had sought establishment of a dispute panel under the aegis of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in a case against India's sugar subsidies to farmers.

India has stated that the measures were consistent with its WTO obligations.

Earlier this year, these countries have dragged India into the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism alleging that New Delhi's sugar subsidies to farmers are inconsistent with global trade rules. Brazil is the largest producer and exporter of sugar in the world.

Close

"At a meeting of the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) on 15 August, WTO members agreed to establish panels requested by Brazil, Australia and Guatemala to review India's support measures for the sugar sector," the WTO said in a statement.

related news

It said these countries have expressed their concerns that India's support exceeds the levels of domestic support allowed to India under the WTO's Agriculture Agreement and that India was granting prohibited export subsidies.

They have alleged that the measures have negative impact on global market prices for sugar and their sugar producers.

The three countries had asked that a single panel be established to review the claims as the three complaints deal with essentially the same subject matter and were filed at the same time.

"Although responding separately to the three complaints, India delivered the same reply: the Indian measures in question were not having a trade-distorting effect on the global sugar market nor were they affecting the economic interests of the complainants," it said.

India also reiterated that the measures were consistent with its WTO obligations.

It has added that the support measures are intended to provide for, and avoid the over-exploitation of, 35 million vulnerable, resource-poor farmers in the country.

According to rules, a WTO member or members can file a case in the Geneva-based multilateral body if they feel that a particular measures is against the norms of the WTO.

Bilateral consultation is the first step to resolve a dispute. If both the sides are not able to resolve the matter through consultation, either can approach for establishment of a dispute settlement panel.

If the panel rules against India's sugar subsidies, India can approach the appellate body of the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 09:40 pm

tags #Business #Economy #sugar #WTO

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.