App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 04:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

WTO says record trade plunge could have been worse

The Geneva-based body forecast in April that global trade in goods would fall by between 13 percent and 32 percent in 2020, numbers that the WTO chief described as "ugly", before rebounding by 21-24 percent in 2021.

Reuters

Global merchandise trade fell by a record amount in the first months of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but stopped short of a worst-case scenario, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Tuesday.

The Geneva-based body forecast in April that global trade in goods would fall by between 13 percent and 32 percent in 2020, numbers that the WTO chief described as "ugly", before rebounding by 21-24 percent in 2021.

The WTO did not set new figures on Tuesday, but said rapid responses by governments meant its pessimistic scenario for this year was unlikely.

Close

The volume of merchandise trade in fact shrank by 3 percent in the first quarter, the WTO said, and initial estimates pointed to a year-on-year decline of 18.5 percent for the second quarter.

related news

"The fall in trade we are now seeing is historically large in fact, it would be the steepest on record. But there is an important silver lining here: it could have been much worse," said WTO director-general Roberto Azevedo.

The WTO said governments had reacted quicker than in the 2008-2009 crisis and income support had encouraged consumers to keep spending. Some sectors such as automobiles had fallen sharply, but others such as electronics had held up well.

If trade were to grow by 2.5 percent per quarter for the rest of the year, the more optimistic projection of minus 13 percent could be met, though that would still be worse than at the height of the financial crisis in 2009, when trade dropped by 12.5 percent.

However, the WTO said weaker-than-expected growth, wider trade restrictions and a possible second wave of infections could see a 2021 rebound falling short.

Trade could then recover only by about 5 percent, leaving it well short of the pre-pandemic trend. Monetary, fiscal and trade choices will play a significant role, the WTO said.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #World News #World Trade Organization

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Did well in spite of constraints, see good uptick in rural markets: Hero MotorCorp's Pawan Munjal

Did well in spite of constraints, see good uptick in rural markets: Hero MotorCorp's Pawan Munjal

In Pics | Here are the visa categories affected by Donald Trump's new executive order

In Pics | Here are the visa categories affected by Donald Trump's new executive order

Keeping Bihar in mind, Election Commission allows postal ballot for COVID-affected voters

Keeping Bihar in mind, Election Commission allows postal ballot for COVID-affected voters

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.