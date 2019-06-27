WTO rules for India in solar dispute, but US says no impact

A World Trade Organization dispute panel backed India on June 27 in its legal challenge to solar industry incentives and tax breaks in eight US states, although the United States said most of the disputed measures were no longer in effect, due to expire within two years or had fallen into disuse.

India brought the legal dispute to the WTO in 2016 in a tit-for-tat move after a successful US challenge to India's own solar power policies, which the United States said had slashed US solar exports to India by more than 90 percent.

The WTO panel upheld India's claim that California, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana and Washington had broken the rules by incentivising the use of local content, thereby discriminating against Indian and other imported solar suppliers.

But the WTO's ruling included U.S. arguments which suggested India's complaint would have little, if any, effect.</p><p>"First, India appears to have no significant trading interest in the measures at issue in this dispute. Second, most of the measures at issue are no longer in legal effect or are due to expire within the next two years, as India is aware," the United States said.

"Third, records confirm that nearly half of the measures at issue have fallen into general disuse and are essentially moribund," it added.

In its legal arguments, India said that it was not relevant whether there had been an actual financial contribution and that it could not be expected to wait until there was a payment under one of the disputed subsidies to bring a WTO dispute.