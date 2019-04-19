App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 10:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

WTO largely sides with US in dispute over China grain import tariffs

The panel, however, said that the US had failed to show that China violated its public notice obligation under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) in respect to TRQs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The World Trade Organization on Thursday largely sided with the United States in its Obama-era case against Beijing over Chinese restrictions on imports of American grain.

Back in December 2016, Washington filed a complaint with the global trade body over what it claimed were illegal Chinese restrictions on imports of American rice, wheat and corn, describing China's use of the tariff-rate quota (TRQ) system as "opaque and unpredictable".

Washington estimated at the time that American farmers could have exported some $3.5 billion more of such crops to China if the system had been used properly, and charged that Beijing had violated its commitments under international trade rules.

A panel of experts established by the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body agreed Thursday that China had failed to adhere to the commitments it made when it became a WTO member in 2001 to administer the TRQs on a "transparent, predictable, and fair basis".

related news

The panel, however, said that the US had failed to show that China violated its public notice obligation under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) in respect to TRQs.

TRQs are two-level tariffs, allowing for a limited volume of imports to come in at a lower "in-quota" tariff level, and all other imports charged at an often much higher "out-of-quota" tariff.

Countries like China that joined the WTO after its creation in 1995 have had their TRQ commitments set out in their accession agreements.

When China joined the WTO, it agreed to allow 2,660,000 metric tonnes of short and medium-grain rice and the same amount for long-grain rice, as well as 9,636,000 metric tonnes of wheat and 7,200,000 metric tonnes of corn to enter the country at the lower duty rates.

Both sides have up to 60 days to appeal Thursday's ruling.

China is the world's largest producer of wheat and rice, holding significant sway over world markets.

The news of the WTO ruling comes as Washington and Beijing strive to reach a new trade agreement to avoid escalating their trade war.

The two sides have exchanged tariffs on more than $360 billion in two-way trade since last year, weighing on both countries' manufacturing sectors and unnerving global stock markets.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 10:40 pm

tags #China #Donald Trump #Economy #US #world

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

83: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse from the film’s preparations and ...

Manish Malhotra party: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others up the o ...

Tu Desh Mera: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor team up t ...

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora set the temperatures soarin ...

Bad Boys for Life: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence call it a wrap!

Arshad Warsi turns 51 today and this is what his wife Maria Goretii ha ...

Ajay Devgn issues statement defending Alok Nath's presence in De De Py ...

Sri Reddy lauds Telangana CM KCR for his steps against the casting cou ...

Exclusive: Rishi Kapoor aims to be back soon; will this mean Ranbir Ka ...

Measles Case Sends Employees Rambling at Google's Silicon Valley Headq ...

SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment: Know The Details On Paper Pattern, Tentative ...

Skipping Breakfast may Increase Death Risk

Were Fake Fingers Manufactured to Cast Votes in Lok Sabha Elections? H ...

Bangladesh Girl Burned to Death, Names Teacher in Death Statement

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Top Five Changes Introduced to The Battle R ...

IIMC Entrance Exam 2019: All about PG Diploma Courses, Campus and Stud ...

'Bande Mein Hai Dum': With New RaGa, Congress Conveys It’s Ready for ...

CGPSC 2018 Prelims Result Released, Here's How You Can Download The Re ...

No Pakistan soldier or citizen died in Balakot air strike, says Sushma ...

Lok Sabha elections: 67.84% voter turnout in second phase

The global business lens on the Lok Sabha elections — what’s at st ...

Mueller report reveals Trump's effort to obstruct Russian inquiry

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

BJP fielding Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal shows party's hardline fringe h ...

Kalank box office collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's film se ...

Government to allocate 440 vacant cash-strapped Jet Airways slots on i ...

In Haryana's rice bowl, taxes and unfriendly state policies blamed for ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Europa League: Arsenal's measured away win against Napoli demonstrates ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

Facebook reveals millions of Instagram passwords were stored in plain ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.