PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

WPI inflation rises to 1.55% in November

Food inflation for November 2020 is at 4.27 percent compared to 5.78 percent in October 2020

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2020 / 12:24 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation rose to 1.55 percent in November, as against 1.48 percent in October.

WPI inflation in October 2020 was at an eight-month high as manufactured products turned costlier. November 2019 WPI inflation was at 0.58 percent, due to increase in prices of food articles.

Food inflation for November 2020 is at 4.27 percent compared to 5.78 percent in October 2020.

Primary articles inflation is at 2.72 percent, down 0.8 percent month-on-month (MoM) from 4.74 percent in October 2020. Manufactured products inflation is at 2.97 percent, up 0.8 percent MoM compared to 2.12 percent in October 2020, and all commodities index is up 0.3 percent MoM.

Fuel and power inflation is at -9.87 percent, up by 0.2 percent MoM, compared to -10.95 percent in October 2020.

Close

Related stories

Provisional figures of WPI are released by The Office of the Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month and compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #India #inflation #wholesale price index #WPI
first published: Dec 14, 2020 12:02 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.