WPI inflation rises to 1.55% in November

Representative Image

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation rose to 1.55 percent in November, as against 1.48 percent in October.

WPI inflation in October 2020 was at an eight-month high as manufactured products turned costlier. November 2019 WPI inflation was at 0.58 percent, due to increase in prices of food articles.

Food inflation for November 2020 is at 4.27 percent compared to 5.78 percent in October 2020.

Primary articles inflation is at 2.72 percent, down 0.8 percent month-on-month (MoM) from 4.74 percent in October 2020. Manufactured products inflation is at 2.97 percent, up 0.8 percent MoM compared to 2.12 percent in October 2020, and all commodities index is up 0.3 percent MoM.

Fuel and power inflation is at -9.87 percent, up by 0.2 percent MoM, compared to -10.95 percent in October 2020.

Provisional figures of WPI are released by The Office of the Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month and compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country.