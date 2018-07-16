App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WPI inflation at 4.5-year high, grows 5.77% in June

WPI witnessed a growth of 4.43 percent in May. The data for the month of April has been revised to 3.62 percent from 3.18 percent earlier

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's wholesale inflation grew 5.77 percent in June, a four-and-half year high, driven by some food items and fuel prices, latest price data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed.

WPI witnessed a growth of 4.43 percent in May and 0.90 percent in June 2017.

Wholesale inflation rate, measured by Wholesale Price Index (WPI), is a marker for price movements in bulk buys for traders and broadly mirrors trends in shop-end prices.

The data for the month of April has been revised to 3.62 percent from 3.18 percent earlier.



Primary articles, which accounts for more than a fifth of the entire wholesale price index grew 5.3 percent in June from 3.16 percent in May.

Vegetables prices grew 8.12 percent in June as compared with a growth of 2.51 percent in May.

Potato prices continued to rise 99.02 percent in June from 81.93 percent in May.


Prices of pulses have continued to slump for over a year now, with rate of decline relatively slowing at (-)20.23 percent in June, as compared with a de-growth of (-)21.13 percent in May.


Fuel and power inflation, which has a weightage of 13.15 percent in WPI, grew at 16.18 percent in June from 11.22 percent in May.

Petrol prices are up 17.45 percent in June from 13.90 in May, while diesel prices grew 21.63 percent in June as compared to 17.34 percent in May.

Last week, data released by the government showed that retail inflation grew 5 percent in June, a five-month high, from May’s 4.87 percent on the back of rising fuel prices.  Factory output witnessed a tepid growth of 3.2 percent in May as compared with 4.9 percent jump in April, owing to sluggish manufacturing output.

A higher inflation for the month of June keeps the chances alive of a further rate hike in the month August, according to economists. The RBI governor headed Monetary Policy Committee will be meeting later this month to review interest rate regime.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 12:10 pm

tags #Business #Economy #inflation #rate hike #RBI #wholesale inflation #WPI

