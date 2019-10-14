App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 12:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

WPI inflation eases to 0.33% in September

The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 5.22 percent in September 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Wholesale prices based inflation eased to 0.33 percent in September, as against 1.08 percent in August due to fall in prices of non-food articles, government data showed on Monday.



The rate of price rise for the food articles was at 7.47 percent during the month, while that for non-food articles stood at 2.18 percent, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 12:29 pm

tags #Economy #India #WPI

