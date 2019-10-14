WPI inflation eases to 0.33% in September

The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 5.22 percent in September 2018.
Wholesale prices based inflation eased to 0.33 percent in September, as against 1.08 percent in August due to fall in prices of non-food articles, government data showed on Monday.
The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 5.22 percent in September 2018.The rate of price rise for the food articles was at 7.47 percent during the month, while that for non-food articles stood at 2.18 percent, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
