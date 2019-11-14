App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 12:55 PM IST

WPI inflation eases to 0.16% in October

The rate of price rise for food articles was at 9.80 percent during the month, while for non-food articles it stood at 2.35 percent, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Wholesale prices based inflation eased further to 0.16 percent in October, as against 0.33 percent in September due to subdued prices of non-food articles and fall in prices of manufactured items, government data showed on Thursday. The annual inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 5.54 percent in October 2018.

The rate of price rise for food articles was at 9.80 percent during the month, while for non-food articles it stood at 2.35 percent, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

For manufactured products, the wholesale inflation was at (-)0.84 percent in October 2019.

However, the retail inflation for the month hit a 16-month high of 4.62 percent due to soaring prices of food articles, including fruits and vegetables.

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #Economy #government #India #inflation #WPI

