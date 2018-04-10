App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 10, 2018 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

World's largest solar park to come up in Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani

The proposed solar power generation project would be set up in 11,000 hectares of land with an investment of Rs 25,000 crore, said an official release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today approved setting up a 5000 MW capacity solar park at the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), which would be the largest such entity in the world after its completion.

The project will contribute significantly in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target of producing 175 gigawatt of electricity through renewable energy sources by 2022, said Rupani.

The chief minister exuded confidence that the solar park would not only provide employment to over 20,000 people, but also open new manufacturing avenues for the entire supply chain in and around the Dholera International City.

tags #Economy #Gujarat #India #solar park #Vijay Rupani

