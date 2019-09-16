World University Rankings 2020: IIT Bombay, Times Higher Education differ on data compilation

Even as none of the Indian higher education institutes features in the top 300 in the World University Rankings 2020 by Times Higher Education, another issue has crept up.

Engineering institute Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay which has been ranked in the 401-500 bracket, has said it has not submitted any data.

IIT Bombay spokesperson Falguni Banerjee Naha said they have not submitted any data to Times Higher Education (THE) this year and the last data they had submitted was for 2017.

This is crucial as THE ranks these institutes purely on the basis of data received from them.

In its ranking methodology, THE has said institutions provide and sign off their institutional data for use in the rankings. On rare occasions. when a particular data point is not provided, THE enters a conservative estimate for the affected metric.

But even as IIT Bombay maintains that it hasn't shared any information, THE differed, and said it has received the data.

Phil Baty, Editorial Director, Global Rankings, Times Higher Education told Moneycontrol, "We are happy to confirm that IIT Bombay did submit its institutional data to THE – we have a clear record of this submission, including the date and time of sign-off and the name of the approved data submitter. We are delighted that such an important institution in India chose to take part in THE’s rankings process."

Baty also added the global ranking system that is driven by full, open cooperation between all universities ranked and THE.

"Indeed, every single university included in the ranking, some 1,396 institutions, has actively submitted data to THE’s secure, on-line data collection portal. Universities across over 90 territories, see value in cooperating with THE as it allows them to benchmark their performance against a wide range of 13 metrics, covering all of their core missions, against trusted international standards and data definitions, and supports their improvement," he added.

THE requires universities to provide them with basic information about their faculty and student numbers and their income, across 11 subject areas. Baty said this data is combined with a large amount of independently sourced data – our annual reputation survey of over 10,000 scholars globally, and an analysis of almost 13 million research publications and over 77 million citations to those publications.

This year, none of the Indian educational institutes made it to the Top 300 World Universities Ranking 2020. But the overall representation of Indian institutes went up to 56 from 49 last year.