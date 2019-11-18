App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

World goods trade may remain below trend in Q4 2019: WTO

The Goods Trade Barometer provides real time information on the trajectory of world merchandise trade volumes relative to recent trends.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) on November 18 said the global goods trade is expected to remain below trend in the fourth quarter of the current year amid increasing protectionism and increase in customs duties. The forecast does not augur well for India as the country's exports contracted for a third month in a row in October by 1.11 per cent to $26.38 billion.

"World merchandise trade is expected to remain below trend into the fourth quarter of 2019," according to the WTO's latest Goods Trade Barometer.

The Goods Trade Barometer provides real time information on the trajectory of world merchandise trade volumes relative to recent trends.

Close

It said the indices for international air freight, electronic components, and raw materials have all deteriorated further below trend.

related news

Electronic components trade was weakest of all, possibly reflecting recent tariff hikes affecting the sector, it added.

In September, WTO economists downgraded their trade growth expectations for 2019 to 1.2 per cent, down from the 2.6 per cent forecast in April.

They attributed this substantial deceleration to slowing economic growth, increased tariffs, Brexit-related uncertainty, and the shifting monetary policy stance in developed economies.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 07:02 pm

tags #Business #Economy #World News #World Trade Organisation

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home