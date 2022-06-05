World Environment Day: India's clean energy capacity has grown by 2.75 times since 2014- Know major achievements in same

India has reached another milestone towards a safer environment by increasing its clean energy capacity by over 2.75 (excluding nuclear and hydro energy capacity) times from the year 2014-to 15, according to an EPFO tweet. Here's a detailed overview of India's endeavors and other achievements that India has made toward green energy.

India was ranked fourth in wind power, fifth in solar power, and fourth in renewable power installed capacity, as of 2020, as per a report by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF).

However, the renewable energy capacity of India increased by 250% between 2014 and 2021 if hydro and nuclear energy capacity were included.

The Indian renewable energy sector is the 4th largest capacity holder for the renewable energy market in the world.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) released data showing that FDI inflows to the Indian non-conventional energy sector stood at US$11.21 billion between April 2000 and December 2021. In India's renewable energy sector, more than Rs. 5.2 lakh crore (US$ 70 billion) has been invested since 2014. India ranked third globally in terms of its renewable energy investments and plans in 2020, according to analytics firm British Business Energy.

India's installed renewable energy capacity stood at 152.36 GW in 2022, representing 38.56% of the overall installed power capacity. As per the report, "975.60 MW of renewable energy capacity was added in January 2022."

"The renewable energy capacity addition stood at 8.2 GW for the first eight months of FY22 against 3.4 GW for the first eight months of FY21," the report added.

In the year 2021, India stood at the position of third on the EY Renewable Energy Country Attractive Index. Solar power installed capacity increased over 18 times from March 2014 to the end of 2021.

Additionally, to promote an environment-conscious lifestyle that focuses on "mindful and deliberate utilisation" instead of "mindless and destructive consumption", Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a global initiative 'Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement' today at 6 PM.

The 'LiFE Global Call for Papers' will be launched during the event, inviting researchers, scientists and academics from across the world to contribute their ideas and suggestions on how to influence, persuade and influence individuals, communities, and organisations across the world to adopt an environmentally conscious lifestyle.