World economy this week: US jobs report, Euro inflation, China slowdown in focus

Bloomberg
Jan 02, 2023 / 06:29 AM IST

On Monday, Israel is expected to deliver one of the world’s first rate moves of 2023, extending its longest cycle of monetary tightening in decades

The latest US employment report is anticipated to highlight the resilience of the nation’s labour market through 2022, despite the most aggressive pace of monetary tightening in decades.

Payrolls are projected to have risen by about 200,000 in December, according to government data to be released Friday. While that would mark a deceleration from the prior month, that pace of job growth still points to solid hiring and an overall robust labour market.

The persistent mismatch between labor demand and supply — something that will likely be evident in the latest job openings data on Wednesday — continues to put upward pressure on wages.

Average hourly earnings are seen rising 5 percent in December from a year earlier in Friday’s jobs report, well above a pace that would be consistent with the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent inflation goal. The unemployment rate is seen holding at a historically low 3.7 percent.

Meantime, the record of the Fed’s December meeting, out Wednesday, could help explain the evolution of the committee’s view toward more heightened inflation risk even amid signs that it’s cooling off.