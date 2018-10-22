App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 02:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

World class food testing lab to be set up in Goa: Suresh Prabhu

"Last week it was pointed out to us by state Health Minister (Vishwajit Rane) that there are certain apprehensions in the mind of people about the quality of fish," Prabhu told reporters at Porvorim.

Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu Monday said that a world-class laboratory to test food quality would be set up in Goa by the Centre's Export Inspection Agency (EIA) and Quality Council of India (QCI).

Prabhu held a meeting on the issue with Goa Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai Monday afternoon.

"Anything that is edible must be of the best quality. Keeping that in mind, we have decided to set up a world class laboratory in Goa," Prabhu added.

He said that EIA, whose certification is accepted in Europe, Japan and the USA, would help set up the testing facility in the coastal state.

He said a mobile testing van and an online mechanism would be commissioned to take care of specific complaints about edible items.

Sardesai said that the state government wanted to build a system to ensure all food items in Goa are of the best quality.

The use of formalin, a potential cancer-causing chemical, to preserve fish has been a controversial issue in Goa over the past few months with ruling parties and those in the opposition attacking each other over it.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 02:23 pm

