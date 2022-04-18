World Bank says war to cut global growth, boosts financing target

The World Bank is reducing its global growth forecast for 2022 by nearly a full percentage point, to 3.2 percent from 4.1 percent, due to the impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday.

Malpass told reporters on a conference call that the World Bank was responding to the added economic stresses from the war by proposing a new, 15-month crisis financing target of $170 billion, with a goal to commit about $50 billion of this financing over the next three months.

Malpass said the biggest component of the bank's growth forecast reduction was a 4.1 percent contraction in the Europe and Central Asia region -- comprising Ukraine, Russia and surrounding countries.

Forecasts also are being cut for advanced and many developing economies because of spikes in food and energy prices caused by war-related supply disruptions, Malpass said.