    World Bank says war to cut global growth, boosts financing target

    David Malpass told reporters on a conference call that the World Bank was responding to the added economic stresses from the war by proposing a new, 15-month crisis financing target of $170 billion, with a goal to commit about $50 billion of this financing over the next three months.

    Reuters
    April 18, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
    (Image: Reuters)

    The World Bank is reducing its global growth forecast for 2022 by nearly a full percentage point, to 3.2 percent from 4.1 percent, due to the impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday.

    Malpass said the biggest component of the bank's growth forecast reduction was a 4.1 percent contraction in the Europe and Central Asia region -- comprising Ukraine, Russia and surrounding countries.

    Forecasts also are being cut for advanced and many developing economies because of spikes in food and energy prices caused by war-related supply disruptions, Malpass said.



    Reuters
