World Bank: Quake caused damage worth USD 5.1 billion in Syria

Associated Press
Mar 04, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

The earthquake has also compounded myriad other troubles in Syria, where the nearly 12-year civil war has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country's pre-war population of 23 million.

A man serves food to people in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)

The World Bank said on Friday that Syria sustained an estimated USD 5.1 billion in damages in last month's massive earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern parts of the war-torn country.

The quake killed at least 50,000 people, including about 6,000 in Syria, according to the United Nations. Tens of thousands are still missing and hundreds of thousands were left homeless.

In a report released on Friday, the World Bank says the level of the damage in Syria is about 10 per cent of the country's gross domestic product.

Syria's northern province of Aleppo was the most severely hit region, accounting for 45 per cent of the total damages in Syria and amounting to about USD 2.3 billion in damages. Also badly hit was the rebel-held region in the northwest, home to some 4.6 million people, many of them previously displaced by Syria's war.