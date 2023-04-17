 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Bank, IMF Spring Meetings 2023: What did FMs, central bank governors discuss?

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

The annual jamboree came at a time when the world is dealing with multiple conflicts, including economic and geopolitical.

World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings provided a much-needed forum for deliberations on how to solve the most pressing issues

As the world’s top ministers, central bankers, senior business executives, civil society representatives and academics gathered in Washington DC last week for the Spring Meetings 2023 to discuss the most pressing challenges facing the world, there was hope for real policy change, going beyond platitudes.

The globe is at a crucial point in history. War, deglobalisation, geopolitical tensions, inflation and monetary tightening come at a time when climate change threatens lives and livelihoods both in the developing and the developed world.

As countries align with new power centres in a world that could increasingly become multipolar, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings provided a much-needed forum for deliberations on how to solve the most pressing issues. Moreover, the conversations didn’t stop at the meetings, with several dinners and conferences planned around the event in Washington DC.

The set of policymakers is due to meet again at the annual meetings of the World Bank in Marrakesh, Morocco, in October. Mastercard Chief Executive Ajay Banga would have taken over as the President of the World Bank Group by then as incumbent David Malpass steps down next month.