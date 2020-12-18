World Bank corrects 'ease of doing business' rankings, China slips 7 places to 85

World Bank HQ in New York (Source: Flickr - Shiny Things)

The World Bank has corrected two of its recent ease of doing business rankings, adjusting the scores for China and three other nations based on an internal audit after staffers’ claimed of “undue pressure” by management to alter ratings.

The Washington-based development lender said irregularities were reported regarding changes to the data in the Doing Business 2018 and Doing Business 2020 reports, published in October 2017 and 2019, respectively.

"Management immediately called for a systematic review and assessment of data changes that occurred subsequent to the institutional data review process for the last five Doing Business reports," World Bank said in its statement.

It added that its management requested the World Bank Group Internal Audit (GIA) perform an assurance review of data integrity in the production process of the Doing Business Report and verify management’s review of data irregularities in the Doing Business Reports from 2016 to 2020.

In a review released on December 16, the lender said in the 2018 report released in October 2017, China should have been shown dropping seven places to 85 rather than remaining at 78.

Similarly, according to the corrections to data for the 2020 report, released in October 2019, Saudi Arabia would not have been the top improving economy, while Azerbaijan would have moved up and been one of the top 10 improvers. Azerbaijan's 2020 ranking would be 28, instead of its previous global ranking of 34.

Saudi Arabia's global ranking would be 63 in Doing Business 2020 in place of 62. The UAE's position in the global ranking would be unchanged at

16, despite its score being slightly lower.

Earlier, the irregularities were brought to the attention of the management of the Development Economics department, which announced a probe of the publication on August 27. The fixes will be reflected in the next report due in March 2021.

Despite the declaration of irregularities, the World Bank did not identify those responsible for it. However, the institution’s internal accountability unit will be undertaking further review of the possible misconduct.