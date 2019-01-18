App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Working on programme to push agri exports from NE states: Commerce Ministry

"The department is prepared to give a viability gap funding (VGF) for which a programme is being worked out so that the fresh agriculture produce from the northeast (NE) region can be taken to the international market because virtually, the entire region is organic and fertile," Sudhanshu Pandey, additional secretary in the department, said here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Department of Commerce is working on a programme to push exports of agricultural goods from northeastern states of the country, a senior government official said Friday.

"The department is prepared to give a viability gap funding (VGF) for which a programme is being worked out so that the fresh agriculture produce from the northeast (NE) region can be taken to the international market because virtually, the entire region is organic and fertile," Sudhanshu Pandey, additional secretary in the department, said here.

He was speaking at the North East Business Summit here.

Pandey said the region produces one of the best fruits and vegetables, which holds huge export potential.

VGF is a one-time grant provided by the public sector for financial support to public-private partnerships in infrastructure, with the objective of making a project commercially viable.

This will also lead to increased private sector participation in developing infrastructure in the country through the public-private participation mode.

He also said improving connectivity remains a top priority for the government in this region.

"Already plans are underway to convert Guwahati into a hub. Construction plans for new terminal are ready and over Rs 500 crore project is underway ," he said, adding that eight airports are being developed in the region and flights to Bangladesh are set to start.

Further, Pandey said these states are gateway to explore the ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) region.

Speaking at the summit, North Eastern Council Secretary Ram Muivah said huge business opportunities exists in this region.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #AGRICULTURE EXPORTS #Commerce Ministry #Economy #Northeast states

