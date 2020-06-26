Working on fair solution to rate transmission; private banks need to step up lending: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on June 25 that the government is discussing the subject of rate transmission with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is working on a fair solution.

"The benefit of reducing interest rate should not be denied to the customer. The RBI is engaged with us. Hopefully, we will come up with some fair solution quickly," Sitharaman said, as quoted by Business Standard.

Sitharaman made the comment while addressing a webinar on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) organised by Chennai International Centre.

The finance minister said she had been given reasons as to why the transmission of interest rate reduction was not fast enough, but they were 'not convincing'.

The central bank has cut the repo rate by 115 bps since the lockdown began on March 25.

While state-run banks have disbursed a combined amount Rs 22,200 crore under the emergency credit facility, private sector banks have disbursed around Rs 10,700 crore. "Private sector banks have to buck up a bit more," Sitharaman added.

She said the government and RBI discussed one-time restructuring of loans to help companies facing financial pressure during the COVID-19 outbreak.