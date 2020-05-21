Workers issue legal notice to IIM Ahmedabad over non-payment of dues; institute refutes charges

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has been served a legal notice by migrant workers over non-payment of dues. The notice served to the institute on May 20 on the behalf of these workers by advocate Anandvardhan Yagnik said that wages have not been paid for the past two months.

However, refuting these charges, the institute said in response that all due payments have been made.

"Our records are open for verification," said the institute.

The legal notice mentioned that in spite of repeated requests between April 28 till date neither the institute or the contractor made any arrangements to repatriate the workers from Jharkhand and West Bengal.

"We invite those who believe this statement to check the applications given to the public authorities and the process followed to achieve the objective that workers are allowed to return to their home states," said the institute said in response to this allegation.

On May 19, workers had clashed with police authorities outside the IIM Ahmedabad campus. Several workers were detained post this. A day later the institute was served a legal notice by these workers.

The legal notice said that among those detained, two workers have tested positive for Coronavirus and yet IIM-A and the contractor has not begun testing for other workers in contact with these two members.

To this, IIM-A said that no positive cases were reported by the health authorities during the last two months. It added that if two workers have tested positive, then the contractor will comply with whatever steps are required for isolation and quarantine of the other workers.

The legal notice had also alleged that the institute and the contractor do not want migrant workers to go back to their home states.

Responding to this, IIM-A said that the restrictions on construction activity were lifted on April 15 and after sanitisation of the site and checking the health of the workers construction activity was renewed in phases from April 21.

"By the beginning of May once the government announced its intention and special trains to allow migrants to return to their home’s workers expressed an interest to not continue with work. Work on the construction site stopped by May 7 in deference to the wishes of the workers. The contractor co-ordinated with the administration for the repatriation of the workers," said the institute.

However, IIM-A clarified that while workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were provided trains but unfortunately the public authorities did not arrange for trains to Jharkhand and West Bengal.

IIM Ahmedabad said that the institute has not violated any regulations and has been fair to workers. It added that if there has been a slippage on their part, the institute is ready to make amends and take responsibility.

Further, the institute said that the unrest of the workers from the construction site is not about wages and living conditions. It said that it is about the delay in obtaining travel permits and the arranging of transportation by the public authorities to take them to the respective home states.

"We are committed to doing what is possible from our side to see that happen," said the institute.

The Indian Railways had on May 1 launched 'Shramik Special' Trains for stranded workers to go back to their home states amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Till date, about 1,600 such trains have been operated so far.



