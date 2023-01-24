 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Work on to have Coal-to-Methanol plants in India: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Jan 24, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

BHEL (Hyderabad and Trichy), Thermax, and IIT Delhi are working on the project, the Union minister said while inaugurating the demo run of an Inland Water Vessel powered by Methanol blended Diesel (MD15) on the Brahmaputra here.

Work is in progress to set up Coal-to-Methanol plants in the country using indigenous technology, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

The low-carbon boat ride was done on a 50-seater motor launch marine vessel named 'SB Gangadhar' by Puri and Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli.

Methanol is a cost-effective alternative marine fuel, less expensive than other marine fuels and is economical in terms of developing shoreside storage and bunkering infrastructure, Puri said.